PS4 Console Exclusive Game Returning With New Release 6 Years Later

A PS4 console exclusive game is set to return with a new release six years after its original release. Back in 2019, the marquee PS4 exclusives in the console’s final full year before the PS5 were Death Stranding and Days Gone. Suffice to say, it was not the most memorable year for PlayStation fans. There were more PS4 exclusives and console exclusives than this, but they either largely failed to penetrate the mainstream market or didn’t deliver on expectations. Some of these games, such as a Concrete Genie or a MediEvil, have not received a second bite at things on PS5, but other games, the aforementioned Days Gone and Death Stranding, have. In fact, the return of the former was contentious when it happened earlier this year. And now another game from this era of PlayStation is getting a second go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, developer YS Net and publisher ININ Games have announced Shenmue III Enhanced for not just PS5, but PC, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch consoles as well. In other words, not only is the 2019 PS4 console exclusive getting a new re-release, but it is shedding its PlayStation console exclusivity in the process. This new version of the game is not a full-blown remaster, let alone a remake, but it does come with improved visuals, improved performance, and various quality-of-life changes that improve playing the RPG. This in mind, the aforementioned duo pitch this as the “ultimate” version of the 6-year-old game.

Right now, there is no word of a release date, nor is there any media — such as a trailer — demonstrating the new improvements that have been made to the PS4 console exclusive. It is also unclear how much this is going to cost, but what we do know is there will be an upgrade path for pre-existing owners.

When Shenmue 3 released back in 2019, it looked dated, as we noted in our official review of the game. Suffice to say, it doesn’t look any better in 2025. So, where fellow 2019 games like Death Stranding and Days Gone probably didn’t need to be re-released, Shenmue 3 could use the upgrades and improvements. There was a ton of anticipation for the long-awaited sequel, and while it brought some nostalgia, it didn’t live up to the anticipation years of waiting created. This is most evident by its 67 on Metacritic. Typically, you don’t see a 67-rated game get a second chance like this, especially so many years later, but Shenmue is an IP with enough cache that ININ Games — which only recently acquired the rights to the game and series — probably feels it is worth fixing it up and upgrading in an attempt to revive future interest in the series. That said, the last time we heard about a possible Shenmue 4 was all the way back in 2022. Since then, nothing.