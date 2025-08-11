PS4 Report Warns Support Is Coming to an End Soon

According to a new report, PS4 support is coming to an end soon, not from Sony, but from major developers and publishers still supporting the last-gen PlayStation console. The new report specifically claims that, in particular, “many operators of major online and live service titles” are lining up preparations in the name of finally ending support of the PS4. Of course, this suggests that the returns are no longer justifying the investment, which perhaps suggests more and more PS4 and PS4 Pro users are making the jump to PS5, or other modern hardware such as PC, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. And if this migration isn’t already quickening, then this will surely speed it up because it will no longer be as viable of a machine.

The report comes the way of GamesIndustry, who notes that not only are there diminishing returns on PS4, but the larger the PS5 install base gets, the less developers and publishers feel they need to have the PS4 around. Because not only does it cost money to have an extra version of the game and support it there, but it also makes development more complicated as the PS4 and its limitations have to be accounted for. To this end, GamesIndustry notes that the technical limitations of the 2013 console are also heavily weighing into considerations at this point.

The one thing the report is missing is a timeline. All that is said there is more than one company evaluating PS4 support at the moment, but what the timeline looks like is not said. To this end, whether this is something PS4 users should expect to surface more this year, in 2026, or beyond, we unfortunately do not know.

Of course, take this report with a grain of salt because it is both unofficial and a bit nebulous. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it is also subject to change. Even more than this, the claim itself is not really definitive. Eyeing up a plan and having a plan are two different things.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on this new report in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, typically Sony does not comment on rumors and speculation.

