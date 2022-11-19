PS4 Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $2.99

Thanks to the new Black Friday PlayStation Store sale, one of the best games of all time is just $2.99 on PS4. There's no PS5 version of the game, but it can be played on the console via backward compatibility. In other words, the offer more or less also extends to PS5 users as well. So, what can you get for $3? Well, courtesy of Ubisoft, everyone on PS4 can currently buy Far Cry 3: Classic Edition for just $2.99. The offer -- which is available until November 29 -- knocks 90 percent off its normal price point of $30.

If you have never played this PS3-era classic, you owe it to yourself to fix that right now. Released in 2012, it's one of the best first-person shooters of all time, and as Wikipedia notes, it's also one of the best games of all time across all genres. And if you played it, you'll know it has one of the all-time great video game villains, Vaas Montenegro, who is played by Michael Mando.

"Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other," reads an official blurb about the game. "A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realize that the only way to escape this darkness... is to embrace it."

Before you buy this classic for $3, it's important to note it's included with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Further, if you own the Far Cry 5 Season Pass, it's also available through that as well. If you don't check any of these boxes, this is your best opportunity yet to play the game as it's unlikely to ever be any cheaper than this.

