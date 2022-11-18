PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.

The news comes the way of Prototype, who revealed the visual novel is coming to PS4 -- worldwide -- on February 16, 2023. As you may know, the game first was released back in 2021, in Japan only, via the PC. Later that year it came worldwide via mobile devices. And then this year, on June 2, the game got a worldwide Nintendo Switch release. And now it's getting a worldwide PS4 release next year.

Is the game coming to PS5? Well, right now, there's no mention of a PS5 version, which may seem odd, but many games out of Japan are releasing on PS4 but not PS5. Whatever the reason is, the game will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

"Loopers is a science-fiction story told through the enthralling writing of Ryukishi07 and the fascinating visuals of Kei Mochizuki," reads an official blurb about the game. "Follow an ensemble of young people as they try to escape a world in which they relive August 1st over and over again. Enjoy a visual novel so full of friendship, love, madness, laughs, and emotion that it'll leave you breathless!"

H/T, Gematsu.