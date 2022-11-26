PS4 Sale Makes Some of the Best Games Only a Few Dollars

The new Black Friday sale over on the PlayStation Store has discounted a few of the best games on the PS4 to just a few dollars. The sale itself, which discounts hundreds of PS4 games and some PS5 games as well, is live on PSN until November 29. Whether it will be replaced with a Cyber Monday sale, remains to be seen, but there should be another bigger holiday sale closer to Christmas. And of course, there are Black Friday deals available across all retailers, but you're not going to find many better than these PSN deals.

The chief of all of these deals is certainly for Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, which normally runs at $30 but is available courtesy of this sale for $2.99. Far Cry 3 may be a decade old at this point, but it still holds up and that's because as Wikipedia notes, it's one of the best games of all time.

Some of the other best deals are for Bethesda games. For example, 2016's reboot of DOOM is only $4.99. It normally runs at $19.99. If slaying demons at breakneck speed and in first-person isn't your speed then maybe you may want to check out Dishonored 2 for $5.99. It normally costs $29.99. Rounding up the trio of great Bethesda details is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which normally would cost you $39.99, but is also on sale for $5.99.

If $5 and $6 is a little too pricey for you and the Far Cry 3 deal is a little more your speed, then you'll be happy to know you can get another classic from the same generation, in the form of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which has been reduced from $39.99 to $3.99.

If you still have a little bit of extra money after all these deals, and are willing to splurge just a bit more, you can nab Control from Remedy Entertainment for $7.49. Just as good as these other games it's a bit more money because it's newer. That said, this is the lowest it's ever been on PSN.