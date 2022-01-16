Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game Is Just $0.99 For Limited Time

From now until January 20, PlayStation fans can cop a critically-acclaimed PS4 game for just $0.99. Unfortunately, for those on PS5, there’s no $0.99 PS5 version to download, but you can play the game via backward compatibility. The game in question is a puzzle-platformer that debuted back in 2010 via lone-wolf Mike Bithell. Upon release, the game garnered an 88 on Metacritic and eventually a BAFTA nomination. If you haven’t figured it out by now, the game is Thomas Was Alone, which unlike many games from 2010 holds up in 2022 thanks to no reliance on graphics or flashy gameplay that don’t always age well.

As noted, the game isn’t available natively on PS5, but the PS4 version can be played on not just PS5, but the PS3 and PlayStation Vita if you can find the box holding both in your attic.

“Thomas Was Alone, and then, Well, he Wasn’t,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Thomas Was Alone is an indie minimalist 2D platformer about friendship and jumping and floating and anti-gravity. Guide a group of rectangles through a series of obstacles, using their different skills together to get to the end of each environment.”

The official blurb continues:

“Discover the story of the world’s first sentient AIs, and how they worked together to, well… ‘escape’ is a strong word. ‘Emerge’ might be better. ‘Emerge’ has an air of importance about it, while keeping a plethora of plot twists and origin stories under wraps. We didn’t even mention the bouncing. That’d be overkill.

