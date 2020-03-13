PlayStation Store Launches First PS4 Flash Sale of 2020

The first PlayStation Store Flash Sale of 2020 is here. Unfortunately, it’s pretty underwhelming, featuring only 11 discounts. Thankfully, all of the games featured are great, as are the discounts on them, however, if you don’t like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Far Cry, NBA 2K, Plants vs. Zombies, Need for Speed, or Just Cause, well then there’s nothing here for you. Of course, it’s possible the sale simply isn’t fully populated yet, however, it’s been live for over an hour, so this seems unlikely.

That said, if none of the games below tickle your fancy, don’t forget that there’s a pretty massive “double discounts” sale currently live on the storefront. Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen it already, the new PlayStation Store “Deal of the Week” is also great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out every game featured in the new Flash Sale, which largely seems to focus on premium and relatively new releases, such as Need for Speed Heat.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry New Dawn — $16 — Save 60 percent

NBA 2K20 — $20 — Save 67 percent

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe — $26 — Save 67 percent

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $20 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed Heat — $30 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition — $35 — Save 50 percent

Just Cause 4: Reloaded — $12 — Save 70 percent

Just Cause 4: Gold Edition — $18 — Save 70 percent

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition — $21 — Save 70 percent

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on all things PS4, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and everything related to it — by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like Call of Duty is going free-to-play next year. Meanwhile, a new rumor suggests we haven’t heard the last from Death Stranding.

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new games that released this week that may just give you that perfect little tickle. You can check all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week.