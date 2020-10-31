PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" Is for a Popular 2020 PS4 Game

✖

PlayStation Store's new "Deal of the Week" is live and it's for one of the most popular 2020 PS4 games. Every week -- or close to it -- Sony runs a "Deal of the Week" promotion that typically discounts popular games. For this week, they've continued their recent example of discounting 2020 games by slapping a discount on FIFA 21. Unfortunately, the deal is limited to the Ultimate Edition and the Champions Edition, which means you're still paying a pretty penny for the game that released earlier this month.

More specifically -- and for a limited time -- you nab the Ultimate Edition for $70. Usually it runs at $100. Meanwhile, the Champions Edition is currently $56 rather than $80. For those not good at math, both of these represent a savings of 30 percent.

Technically, this is the lowest price the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store because the Standard Edition has not been discounted yet and it runs at $60. That said, as noted, both of these deals are only available for a limited time, or more specifically, until November 5.

"On the surface level, FIFA 21 is a carbon copy of FIFA 20. In fact, on the surface level, it’s hard to even distinguish FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 from FIFA 21," reads the opening of our review of the game. "But this is just on the surface level. If you peel back this layer, what you will find is a heap of upgrades, some critical improvements, and appreciable additions that make FIFA 21 close to one of the best FIFA games in years. EA still has work to do, but FIFA 21 is a step in the right direction ahead of the next-generation of gaming."

