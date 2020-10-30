PS5 Leak Reveals Mind-Blowing Loading Times

✖

A new PS5 leak shows off the mind-blowing loading times capable on the PlayStation console thanks to its custom and impressive SSD. The PS5 is in the wild. Not only have members of the press and influencers gotten their hands on the PlayStation 5, but anyone with a good connection in retail is now getting their hands on the system. What does this mean? Well, it means we are starting to learn more about the console and see it in action.

The latest leak comes way of Twitter and shows off not only how incredibly fast PS5 games boot up on the system, but how quickly they get going from the menu. In the video below, you can see someone start Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5. From the moment they launch the game, it only takes a few seconds before they are at the game's main menu. And from here, it takes hardly a second to jump from the menu to the actual game.

For those running high-end PCs, none of this will be all that mind-blowing, however, for those on console, whether PS4 or Xbox One, this is a massive improvement. Many games not only take forever to load on the current consoles, but they especially take long to get from launch to the main menu.

Of course, like any leak, take this with a grain of salt. However, not only does it pass the sniff test with flying colors, but it's borderline impossible to imagine how this would be fake. Further, it lines up with everything we've been hearing about the console and the incredibly fast load times it boasts.

As alluded to, what makes loading times like this possible is the console's custom and advanced SSD, which is something the PS4 does not possess. Not only does the console's SSD allow players to boot up games and load into games in rapid fashion, but it also opens up a ton of possibilities for developers, especially those that make open-world games.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, and it will cost $400 to $500 when it does. For more coverage on the console -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: