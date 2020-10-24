PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" Is for One of 2020's Most Popular PS4 Games

✖

Ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony has made a huge update to the PlayStation Store for web and mobile users. However, what hasn't changed is Deal of the Week. While there are some weeks where Deal of the Week inexplicably disappears, the promotion has survived the migration to the new PlayStation Store, and this week the PlayStation Store is offering a deal on one of 2020's most popular PS4 games.

More specifically, and for a limited time, all PS4 players can nab UFC 4 for 33 percent off, which knocks the game down from $60 to $40. This may not seem like the greatest deal, but the game just released back in August, and it's actually the lowest it's been on the PlayStation Store yet.

As noted, this is a limited-time deal. More specifically, and according to the game's PlayStation Store listing, this deal will only be available until October 29. After this, the game will return to its normal price.

Of course, with Black Friday and the Holiday Season right around the corner, there's a chance the game will be even cheaper than this soon. More specifically, it's plausible to think some places will discount it ot $30, so if you aren't in a rush to play it, you may want to hold off for a few weeks.

In addition to PS4, UFC 4 is also available via the Xbox One, and for now, this is the only other platform it's available on. However, soon it will be playable via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

"Overall if you're a veteran of the series, UFC 4 makes some adjustments you've been asking for and has some new features to dive into," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "If you're a beginner you've got a long climb ahead of you, but it's worth the grind. The game doesn't break new ground, but it seems to have refined what was already there."

In the most recent and related news, a new update has added Brock Lesnar and a couple of other fighters to the game. Meanwhile, in other recent gaming news, GameStop accidentally made virtually everything in its inventory completely free and GTA 5's strip club may hold the clue to where GTA 6 is set.