PlayStation Store “Deal of the Week” Revealed

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new “Deal of the Week,” which features four different products: Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – Premier Fighter. Of these four, the best deal is the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition, which is available for 67 percent off. In other words, it’s $30 rather than it’s usual $90. This version of the fighter includes both the game and Kombat Pack. Meanwhile, if you want just the game, it’s currently running at 60 percent off, knocking it down from $60 to $24. And then there’s the Kombat Pack, which can be had for $16 rather than $30, thanks a 60 percent discount.

The Kombat Pack includes the following:

6 new add-on playable characters including Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, The Joker and Spawn

1 week early access to all add-on characters

Skins & gear sets with each add-on character

6 themed skin packs including the Klassic Arcade Ninjas, Klassic Arcade Fighters and more

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet of our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

Lastly, if you haven’t played either of NetherRealm Studios last two games — Mortal Kombat 11 or Injustice 2 — both can be had in the aforementioned single package for just $40. Usually the bundle runs at $120. Not only does this bundle include both games, but the premium editions of each game.

