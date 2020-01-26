PlayStation Store Sale: 25 Best New PS4 Deals

There’s currently three sales live on the PlayStation Store discounting over 1,000 PS4 games. One of these sales is a couple of weeks old and features hundreds of discounted games all under $20. If you haven’t checked out this sale yet, you can do so right here. Meanwhile, there’s also a new “EA sale” and another massive sale dubbed the “Totally Digitally” sale. It’s sales galore over on the PlayStation Store. In fact, it’s almost overwhelming from a consumer standpoint, which is why we’ve narrowed down the 25 best new deals and organized them into one list.

Featured within this list is a mix between discounts on newer 2019 games and deep discounts on some incredible smaller and older games. Further, there’s a lot of different genres featured so every type of gamer should find a discount that tickles their fancy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need for Speed Heat — $36 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Madden NFL 20 — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Age of Wonders: Plantefall — $25 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Agony — $5 — Save 75 percent The Forest — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent Bastion — $4 — Save 75 percent Child of Light — $4 — Save 75 percent Inside — $8 — Save 60 percent Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent Observer — $9 — Save 70 percent Outlast 2 — $7 — Save 75 percent Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme — $4 — Save 65 percent Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Darkwood — $7 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $23 — Save 33 percent (2019 release) Layers of Fear — $5 — Save 75 percent Pyre — $6 — Save 70 percent Transistor — $5 — Save 75 percent Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent Return of the Obra Dinn — $15 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 4 — including recent news, rumors, and media — be sure to check out all of our past and recent articles of the console (and everything related to it) by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also be sure to take a quick gander at the six PS4 exclusives releasing this year you won’t want to miss.