Huge New PlayStation Store “Summer” Sale Features Over 400 PS4 Discounts

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year, dubbed the “Summer Sale,” which features over 400 discounts on PS4 games. Not only is the sale promotion vast, but the discounts are pretty deep, and feature both big blockbusters releases and smaller indie gems. There’s literally over 400 discounts, so there’s almost certainly a steal here for every type of gamer.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself, right here. If you don’t have time to sift through the entire sale, don’t worry, below you can find all the highlights listed in alphabetical order.

Absolver – $12

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $36

A Hat in Time – $15

Apex Legends Founders Pack – $21

Arizona Sunshine – $14

ARK: Scorched Earth – $7

ARK: Survival Evolved – $17.50

Armello – $8

Assassins’ Creed Odyssey – $24

Assassins Creed Odyssey Season Pass – $24

A Way Out – $18

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $10

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $12

Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Bundle – $9

Battlefield 4 – $5

Battlefield Hardline – $5

Battlefield V – $24

Beyond: Two Souls – $10.50

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $24

Bloodborne – $15

Blood & Truth – $32

Borderlands 2 VR – $25

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – $18

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $15

Bound – $10

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $5

Capcom Beat Em’ Up Bundle – $14

Citizens of Space – $11

Conan Exiles – $25

Creed Rise to Glory – $18

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload – $20

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $30

Darkest Dungeon – $10

Darksiders – $36

Dark Souls III – $15

Dark Souls Remastered – $24

Darkwood – $13

Dead by Daylight – $15

Dead Cells – $17.50

Dead or Alive 6 – $48

Devil May Cry V – $40

Divinity Original Sin II – $36

Divinity Original Sin – $10

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition – $12

Dragon Ball Fighterz – $15

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $15

Driveclub – $15

Driveclub VR – $7.50

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $15

Dynasty Warriors – $42

NHL 19 – $10

EA Sports UFC 3 – $12

Enter the Gungeon – $7.50

Farming Simulator 19 – $35

FE – $5

Farpoint – $10

FIFA 19 – $15

Fortnite: Save the World Founders Pack – $20

Generation Zero – $28

God Eater 3 – $36

GTA V – $15

Gundam Versus – $15

Hidden Agenda – $5

Hitman 2 – $24

Human: Fall Flat – $7

inFAMOUS: Second Son – $15

inFAMOUS First Light – $8

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $30

Jump Force – $30

Just Cause 3 – $6

Just Cause 4 – $20

Killing Floor 2 – $10

Killzone: Shadow Fall – $15

Kingdom: Come Deliverance – $20

Kona – $6

LEGO Batman 3: Gotham Collection – $10

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $10

LEGO Jurassic World – $10

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $10

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $10

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $10

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game – $25

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $10

LEGO The Incredible – $30

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – $30

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $5

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $15

Lords of Fallen – $4

Lumines Remastered – $9

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – $20

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $7

Mega Man – $23

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $7.50

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $12

Mega Man Legacy X Collection – $13

Metro Exodus – $36

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – $10

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – $25

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $6

Monster Hunter World – $25

Moonlighter – $10

Mortal Kombat 11 – $45

Moss – $21

Mount & Blade: Warband – $5

NBA 2K19 – $26

NBA LIVE 19 – $15

Need for Speed Payback – $10

NieR: Automata – Game of the Year Edition – $27

Ni-no Kuni II – $20

One Piece: Burning blood – $15

One Piece: World Seeker – $36

Outlast – $8

Override: Mech City Brawl – $8

Persona 5 – $14

PUBG – $15

PlayStation VR Worlds – $5

Quantic Dream Collection – $12

Ratchet & Clank – $15

Raw Data – $16

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $39

Resident Evil – $8

Resident Evil 0 – $8

Resident Evil 2 – $36

Resident Evil 4 – $8

Resident Evil 7 – $17

Resident Evil 4, 5, 6 – $24

Rez Infinite – $15

Rocket League – $10

Saints Row IV – $5

Saints Row Gat out of Hell – $4

Salt and Sanctuary – $9

Shadow of the Colossus – $13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $20

Sonic Forces – $10

SNK 40TH Anniversary Collection – $28

Soulcalibur VI – $20

Star Wars Battlefront II – $7.50

Star Wars Battlefront – $5

Statik – $6

Subnautica – $20

SUPERHOT – $13

Super Mega Baseball 2 – $15

Tacoma – $6

Tales of Vesperia – $25

Team Sonic Racing – $30

Tekken 7 – $15

Tetris Effect – $25

The Disney Collection – $7

The Hunter Call of the Wild – $20

The Inpatient – $10

The King of Fighters XIV – $25

The Last Guardian – $12

The Last of Us Remasterd – $15

The Long Dark – $15

The Sims 4 – $14

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $12

The Witcher 3: Expansion Pas – $10

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine – $8

The Witcher 3: Hearts of STone – $4

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – $15

Thumper – $8

Titanfall 2 – $7.50

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $15

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $12

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $10

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $39

Trials Rising – $12.50

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $15

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $15

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $15

Unravel Two – $10

Until Dawn – $15

Watch Dogs – $15

We Happy Few – $30

Wizard of Legend – $10

World War Z – $25

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.