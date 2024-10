Massive New PlayStation Store Sale Features Over 500 PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store is back with another sale, and this time it’s discounting over 500 “Big in Japan” PS4 games. In other words, almost all of your favorite Japanese PS4 games are on sale right now, which includes 2019 releases like Kingdom Hearts III and Judgment, as well as generational classics like NieR: Automata. Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of Japanese role-playing games, visual novels, or open-world titles, then this sale is especially for you. Further, in addition to PS4 discounts, there’s also deals on PlayStation VR games, PlayStation Vita games, and even PS3 joints.

As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article, below a curated list of noteworthy discounts, separated by price, and organized by alphabetical order. Further, alongside the price of each game is how much it normally costs, plus an indication whether or not it’s a 2020 or 2019 release. That said, if nothing below tickles your fancy, be sure to check out the sale in its entirety.

Under $10

428: SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE — $9.99 — Normally $49.99

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

FINAL FANTASY VII — $7.99 — Normally $15.99

GOD WARS FUTURE PAST — $8.99 — Normally $29.99

GRAND KINGDOM — $4.49 — Normally $29.99

GUILTY GEAR XRD -REVELATOR- — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION — $1.59 — Normally $7.99

JUST CAUSE 3 — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS — $3.99 — Normally $19.99

LARA CROFT GO — $1.99 — Normally $9.99

LITTLE NIGHTMARES — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

LITTLE NIGHTMARES COMPLETE EDITION — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

LITTLE WITCH ACADEMIA — $9.99 — Normally $49.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES — $3.99 — Normally $19.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2 — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 3 FULL BURST — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

PIXELJUNK MONSTERS 2 — $2.99 — Normally $14.99

PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS — $5.99 — Normally $29.99

RAD — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION — $4.49 — Normally $29.99

STREET FIGHTER V — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

SWORD ART ONLINE RE: HOLLOW FRAGMENT — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

THE 25TH WARD: THE SILVER CASE — $9.89 — Normally $29.99

THE SILVER CASE — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

THIEF — $2.99 — Normally $19.99

VALTHIRIAN ARC: HERO SCHOOL STORY — $4.49 — Normally $14.99

WINDJAMMERS — $5.99 — Normally $14.99

WONDER BOY: THE DRAGON’S TRAP — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

YS ORIGIN — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

$10 – $20

BIRTHDAYS THE BEGINNING — $12.79 — Normally $39.99

BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION — $17.99 — Normally $59.99

BLAZBLUE: CROSS TAG BATTLE — $15.99 — Normally $19.99

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

DANGANRONPA 1•2 RELOAD — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

DANGANRONPA ANOTHER EPISODE: ULTRA DESPAIR GIRLS — $12.89 — Normally $29.99

DARK SOULS III — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

DEAD RISING 4: FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE — $19.99 — Normally $59.99

DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

DISGAEA 5 COMPLETE BUNDLE — $19.99 – Normally $39.99

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — $11.99 — Normally $59.99

FINAL FANTASY IX DIGITAL EDITION — $10.49 — Normally $20.99

FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED — $11.99 — Normally $19.99

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD REMASTER — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION — $17.49 — Normally $34.99

FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

GHOST PARADE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 — 11.99 — Normally $39.99

GUNDAM VERSUS — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: EYES OF HEAVEN BUNDLE — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

KILL LA KILL – IF — $12.99 — Normally $19.99 (2019 release)

KINGDOM HEARTS III — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

LEFT ALIVE DAY ONE EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 COMPLETE SEASON — $15.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

LITTLE DRAGONS CAFÉ — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

METAL GEAR SURVIVE — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

MY HERO: ONE’S JUSTICE — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM TRILOGY — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER — $11.99 — Normally $59.99

NEW GUNDAM BREAKER — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

NIER:AUTOMATA GAME OF THE YORHA EDITION — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

NIOH — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

NIOH – THE COMPLETE EDITION — $19.49 — Normally $49.99

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — $11.99 — Normally $59.99

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 — $11.99 — Normally $59.99

RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

SECRET OF MANA — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R — $16.79 — Normally $20.99 (2019 release)

STEINS;GATE 0 — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

SWORD ART ONLINE: LOST SONG — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

TALES OF BERSERIA — $14.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

TEKKEN 7 — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

VALKYRIA CHRONICLES 4 COMPLETE EDITION — $17.49 — Normally $49.99

VALKYRIA REVOLUTION — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

ZANKI ZERO: LAST BEGINNING — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

ZERO ESCAPE ZERO TIME DILEMMA — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

ZERO ESCAPE: THE NONARY GAMES — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

Above $20

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN — 29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

CODE VEIN — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DANGANRONPA V3: KILLING HARMONY — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

DARK SOULS III – DELUXE EDITION — $21.24 — Normally $84.99

DISGAEA 1 COMPLETE — $24.99 — Normally $49.99

DISGAEA 4 COMPLETE + — $34.99 — Normally $49.99

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DRAGON QUEST HEROES: DIGITAL SLIME EDITION — $21.49 — Normally $42.99

DRAGON QUEST XI – DIGITAL EDITION OF LIGHT — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

EFOOTBALL PES 2020 STANDARD EDITION — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE — $24.99 — Normally $49.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: LOST PARADISE — 23.99 — Normally $39.99

GOD EATER 3 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

I AM SETSUNA — $23.99 — Normally $39.99

JUDGMENT — 29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

KINGDOM HEARTS ALL-IN-ONE PACKAGE — $29.99 — Normally $99.99 (2019 release)

LOST SPHEAR — $29.99 — Normally $49.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM LEGACY — $20.99 — Normally $69.99

NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM — $20.39 — Normally $59.99

ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

ONINAKI — $29.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

PERSONA DANCING: ENDLESS NIGHT COLLECTION — $27.49 — Normally $54.99

SHENMUE III — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

SNK HEROINES — $29.99 — Normally $49.99

STEINS;GATE ELITE — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

THE ALLIANCE ALIVE HD REMASTERED — $34.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL — $23.99 — Normally $39.99

THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL II — $27.99 — Normally $39.99

YS VIII – LACRIMOSA OF DANA – — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

