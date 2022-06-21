PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.

The new stealth release comes courtesy of publisher SNK and developer Code Mystics, who have gone ahead and released, out of nowhere, The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition for PS4, via the PlayStation Store, where it costs $14.99. And this is the only way to get the game on the PS4, as it's not available at retail.

This version of the classic game actually released all the way back in 2014 via the PC and Steam. It never came to PS4 though until now. As for this version, it's pitched as the "ultimate" and "final version of The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match, a 2004 PS2 remake of The King of Fighters '98, which debuted in 1998 via the arcade before coming to home consoles like the Neo Geo and PS1.

Here's the game's official overview straight from its PlayStation Store listing: "The ultimate evolution of The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition! The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, a fully tuned-up version of The King of Fighters '98 which is still an immensely popular game in the KOF series, is finally coming to PlayStation 4! Based on The King of Fighters '98, this new "Ultimate Match" features a unique new "Ultimate Mode" system and game balance adjustments. Various game modes such as "Challenge Mode" and "Practice Mode" have also been added! In addition, this title adopts rollback netcode for its online matches. Online lobbies can accommodate up to nine players and features a spectator mode. Online functions have also been greatly overhauled, including a replay function for battles and settings for matchmaking conditions! Aim for the top by winning the ultimate battle between 64 popular characters from The King of Fighters' history!"

