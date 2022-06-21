PlayStation Insider Leaks New Hardware Ahead of Reveal

A PlayStation insider has leaked some new PlayStation hardware ahead of its rumored reveal. According to Tom Henderson, one of the most well-known and reliable leakers, Sony is set to reveal three gaming headsets and two gaming monitors sometime next week. Henderson also suggests the new PS5 Pro controller could be revealed alongside these new headsets and monitors.

The three headphones that are going to be revealed are called "INZONE," and they feature 360 spatial sound and are Discord certified. The base model is called the INZONE H3 and it's a wired headset, the cheapest headset, and comes with 360 spatial sound. The next tier is dubbed the H7 and it has the best battery life and is wireless. The final headset is the H9, the most expensive model, with comes with noise-canceling sound.

As for the monitors, they will also fall under this new INZONE brand and come with "exclusive features for PlayStation," including auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Henderson adds that one of these monitors will be for 4K gaming at 144Hz, while the other will offer full HD gaming at 240Hz.

Both devices are said to be "perfect for the PS5" and offer "gaming assist features" like displaying the number of FPS, game time, a viewfinder, and improved brightness in dark locations (aka a Black Equalizer). VRR support and feature low latency (1ms GtG) are also mentioned alongside HDR.

Unfortunately, the report does not include any information about a release date for any of this hardware nor any information about pricing. What is here, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt. This is a report, not official information.

H/T, Exputer.