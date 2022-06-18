Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Has Good News for MCU Fans

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update has some good news for MCU fans. The new Spider-Man game is currently scheduled to release in 2023 via the PS5. Despite this, Insomniac Games has yet to show anything of the game beyond its reveal trailer. When this will change, who knows. If the game isn't going to be delayed, then it will need to be sooner rather than later. Whatever the case, when it does surface, its art direction and style may look familiar to big MCU fans as Insomniac Games has brought on an experience MCU concept artist Davison Carvalho on as an art director.

As VGC points out, Carvalho over the years has worked on the likes of Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain Marvel. And now he's bringing this MCU experience, style, and flavor to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, however, it remains to be seen how much impact he will have on the art style and direction of the sequel remains to be seen. For one, Spider-Man is pretty well-defined in these categories, and the sequel isn't going to branch much beyond the original. Further, he was only brought on in February, right in the middle of development when an art style and direction would have already been largely finalized.

Whatever the case, for those who enjoy the continuity of the MCU will likely be happy to hear Carvalho will now be calling the shots in the art department for the series going forward.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only. There's been no word of a PS4 version, and if a PC version happens -- which is likely -- it won't be until after the game's release, whenever in 2023 that is.

