PlayStation players have a few hours to download a bunch of PS4 games for free, with no strings attached. Right now, all PS4 users can download the complete edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for free, with no PlayStation Plus required, and this offer is available for another few weeks. In addition to Horizon: Zero Dawn, all PS4 users can also download the following games for free: Abzu, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Enter the Gungeon, Moss, Paper Beast, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, Thumper, and The Witness. However, unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, which PS4 users have plenty of time to download, these games are only free until 8 PM PT. Once download, they are yours to keep forever, but they have to be downloaded in this window. After 8 PM PT, they will return to their normal prices.

That said, while there are no strings attached to any of these games, it's worth noting a few require a PlayStation VR headset, or more specifically, the following do: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, and Paper Beast. A couple -- Rez Infinite and Thumper -- support PlayStation VR, but don't require the headset.

For those that don't know: the games above are free as part of the PlayStation Play at Home initiative, which has been giving PS4 users free games since the pandemic began last year to encourage users to stay home.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Play at Home campaign is set to continue, but right now, it's unclear what the next batch of games will be or when they will drop.

It's important to note that at the moment of publishing, all of these games are available to download for free for another -- roughly -- 12 hours. However, by the time you're reading this, the offer may have expired.

As for PS5 users, while none of these games are PS5 games, all are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

