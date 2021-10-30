Xbox Series X Stealth Release Gives Players a New Horror Game

The Nintendo Switch is the king of stealth releases. Second to the Nintendo machine is the PS4, and increasingly the PS5. Xbox consoles rarely get stealth releases. That said, today that’s exactly what the Xbox Series X got, and it comes at a perfect time. Days before Halloween, a new horror game has dropped on the next-gen Xbox, though it’s possible you’ve already played it on Xbox One.

Developer SadSquare Studio surprised Xbox Series X gamers with the release of Visage: Enhanced Edition. Not only are stealth releases notable by themselves, but obviously this is a horror game amid Halloween fever. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X users are getting the game before PS5 users, who aren’t getting the game until sometime in November.

If you already own the game on Xbox One, you can upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free. The differences between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions aren’t massive, but the latter version does boast 4K at 60 frames per second and improved loading times.

“Visage is a first-person psychological horror game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience.”

The game’s official pitch continues, talking about gameplay:

“In Visage, you are defenseless; no weapons could save you from the dreadful entities stalking you from the next corner, the next door, or underneath your feet. You’ll be able to pick up key elements, interact with the environment, and search for things that may help you escape this nightmare or pull you deeper into it.”

