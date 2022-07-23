PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.

As Wario64 relays over on Twitter, there are currently free Sackboy DLC costumes available via the PSN, or at least the US version of PSN. More specifically, the Triceratops Costume and T-Rex Costume DLC are both currently available for free for all users, with no PS Plus required.

A platformer developed by Sumo Digital and published by PlayStation itself, the game was released on November 12, making it a PS5 launch game, though, as noted, it was also available via the PS4. Upon release, the game garnered a 79 and 83 on Metacritic, with the two scores varying depending on the platform.

"Face thrilling, unpredictable challenges as you explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls," reads the opening of an official description for the game. "Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril – or create teams of two to four adventurers for fun-packed party play as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine. Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device... and become the Knitted Knight of legend?"

