New PS4 and Xbox One Game Is Now Free to Own

A new game has been made free on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam, but it will only be free for a limited time. More specifically, Bandai Namco has announced that in order to encourage gamers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be giving away a classic arcade game for free. No strings attached. The game in question is Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, a game literally anybody can enjoy. According to Bandai Namco, it will be free from April 24 -- which is today -- until May 10. That said, after this period is over, the game will return to full price. However, if you download it during this period, it's yours to keep forever.

It's important to note this is a free download, NOT a free trial. Once you download the game, it's yours. Unfortunately though, if you already own the game, there's no other offer for you. However, while you will miss out on this freebie, publishers and developers have been making games free enmasse, so there will likely be another chance to grab something on the house.

"People around the globe are doing their part to change their life and workstyles in order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," reads an official statement that accoompanies the announcement. "Here at Bandai Namco Entertainment, we have put into action initiatives to support and safeguard the health of our employees, their families and friends, as well as our customers, vendors, and our communities."

The statement continues:

"Our vision is to follow our slogan word for word and provide—“more fun for everyone.” We are striving to provide entertainment that everyone can enjoy in the hope we can bring smiles and laughter to video game players throughout the world during this difficult time. As such, we will be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador, Pac-Man, into everyone’s homes by making Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 available for free."

We’re asking fans to do their part and have #MoreFunForEveryone - at home! To lend a ✋, we’re sending our goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into every 🏠 by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free from 4/24 - 5/10! pic.twitter.com/pSnrPIEK2t — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the Switch version being made free.

"Featuring eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level," reads an official pitch of the game. "Make up to four ghost trains for maximum chompage! New modes include Score Attack and an Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!"

