PS5's 20 Free PlayStation Plus Collection Games Just Became a Much Better Deal

The PlayStation Plus Collection is one of the best deals on the PlayStation 5 to help bridge the gap between the two consoles, but as it turns out, the 20 free games you get from that offer aren’t just playable on that console. While an account connected to a PlayStation 5 is required to redeem the offer, players have found that you can still download the free games on the PlayStation 4 after you’ve claimed your PlayStation Plus Collection. This means that if you’ve hung onto your PlayStation 4 and now have that alongside the PlayStation 5, you can play any of the free games through both devices.

Reports of users being able to access the PlayStation Plus Collection games on the PlayStation 4 began circulating on Thursday as people started to get their PlayStation 5 consoles in. Those reports weren’t just anecdotal either – the workaround really works to allow people to get these games back on their PlayStation 4.

All you have to do to get your free games is head to the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 and look for the PlayStation Plus section which should show you all the PlayStation Plus Collection games you can download. Pick the ones you want to redeem the offer, hop onto your PlayStation 4 that’s connected to the same account, and you should be able to download those same games.

The details first shared on the PlayStation Plus Collection only said a PlayStation 5 would be required to get the games and never said they’d only be playable on that console, so it makes sense that you can play them on the PlayStation 4. All the games included in the PlayStation Plus Collection are from the PlayStation 4 generation itself with no new PlayStation 5 games added to it at this time.

You can find the full list of PlayStation Plus Collection games below, 10 of which are from PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios while the other 10 are from third-party creators.

PlayStation Plus Collection Games

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

The whole PlayStation Plus Collection is up for grabs now so long as you have a PlayStation 5 and an active PlayStation Plus account.