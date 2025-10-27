PS5 Console Exclusive Game Shutting Down Only Four Years After Its Release

A PS5 console exclusive game is set to shut down four years after its launch on the Sony console. This will leave the PS5 game completely unplayable. As a PS5 console exclusive, this news does not impact Nintendo or Xbox fans, nor those on PS4, but it does also impact PC users. That said, the announcement does not come as a surprise because, back in 2023, only a year after the game was launched, support for it ended. Its servers remained online, but further development completely ceased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, on April 28, 2026 — almost exactly four years after its April 27, 2022 launch — the free-to-play battle royale game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt from developer Sharkmob will shut down. In other words, fans of the PC and PS5 game have about six months left to play it. Once this happens, the game will be completely unplayable and will be delisted from digital storefronts. As for why the game is shutting down, Sharkmob does not specify, but it is almost certainly due to the costs of retaining and maintaining servers outweighing the money the game is bringing in.

Play video

Statement From Developer

“When we first opened the streets of Prague to you, we could only hope that the nights you spent there would create the memories they did,” reads an official statement from Sharkmob about the shutdown. “From the battles fought on the rooftops to the friendships made in the chaos, Bloodhunt has lived through you in countless unforgettable ways.”

The statement continues: “During these past four years, we have been thrilled to see your passion and dedication to Bloodhunt. Your feedback, creativity, and enthusiasm for our game has meant the world to us. However, despite you, our amazing community, the current player population has reached a level where keeping the servers running is no longer sustainable. This has led us to make the difficult decision to take Bloodhunt offline.”

In the build-up to this shutdown date, token purchases are now inaccessible; however, the in-game store remains active, which will let you spend any tokens you already have all the way up until the shutdown date.

About the Game:

As the name implies, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a third-person battle royale game that is set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. In it, you play as a vampire who must use a combination of supernatural powers and weapons to dominate your opponents.

Upon release, the free-to-play battle royale game actually earned a solid 77 on Metacritic, which matches its 77% approval rating on Steam and its 4.11 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. In other words, this game is not shutting down because it’s a bad game, but it’s ultimately not good enough to stand out in a very competitive space.

Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, this news comes only a month after a fellow PS4 and PS5 exclusive game was shut down. In the age of licensing and online servers, though, game shutdowns and delistings are increasingly common.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.