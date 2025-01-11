PS5 Users Can Get Popular AAA Game For Just $1.99 After Massive Discount

PS5 and PS5 Pro users, via the PlayStation Store, can grab a popular AAA game for just $1.99 thanks to a significant 90 percent discount. The new PlayStation Store deal is only live for a limited though. More specifically, PS5 and PS5 Pro users interested in taking advantage of the PSN deal will need to do so before January 18 because after this the AAA game will revert back to its normal price point.

The PlayStation Store game in question hails from 2016, a year that saw it nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Multiplayer, and Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2016. Meanwhile, it won Critics’ Choice at the Golden Joystick Awards and Best Online Multiplayer at the Game Critics Awards.

Sale figures for the game have never been released by developer Respawn Entertainment nor publisher EA, suggesting sales were soft for the game, or at least softer than expected. However, it is estimated it did manage to sell at least several million copies.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery $2 game is Titanfall 2, a game that boasts an 89 on Metacritic. In 2025, it may be difficult to find multiplayer lobbies for the game, but that won’t stop anyone from experiencing its single-player campaign, which is lauded as one of the best first-person shooter campaigns of all time.

At $1.99, this is the lowest price Titanfall 2 has ever been on the PlayStation Store. It is regularly on sale on the PlayStation Store, but never usually quite this cheap.

“In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series.”

Those that decide to fork over $1.99 to PlayStation and EA and take advantage of this Titanfall 2 offer should expect a campaign that is about six to eight hours long, on average. Meanwhile, there is of course no cap on multiplayer, which can be run endlessly as long as player count and servers allow for it.

As for the future of the series, it currently doesn’t look like there is one, unless Apex Legends is considered as it is technically in the same universe. Those after Titanfall 3 though are unlikely to get it as not only has EA expressed minimal interest in continuing the series, but Respawn Entertainment has moved on to bigger things and become a very key studio for EA. To this end, if Titanfall was ever tapped into again we wouldn’t be surprised if it was from a different studio.

