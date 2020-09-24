Sony Sending Out PS5 Pre-Order Invites

✖

Sony is sending out PS5 pre-order invites, again. This month, PS5 pre-orders began immediately after Sony revealed the console will release on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version you buy. In addition to retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, GAME, EB Games, and Target, Sony itself has been taking pre-orders, though so far it's only done one wave. However, it looks like the second wave is coming and coming soon.

Those that signed up for PS5 pre-order reservations with Sony are starting to receive PS5 pre-order invites from Sony via email. These invites don't guarantee you a PS5, but they do offer you a chance in a limited pool, though not free from bots and seasoned scalpers.

For now, this is where details end. There's no word of when PS5 pre-orders will open, but it looks like it may be tomorrow, as a variety of retailers are opening up pre-orders tomorrow, including GameStop. That said, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. Further, it's unclear how large the stock will be and whether it will include the all-digital version of the console, which is proving substantially harder to find.

Sony is sending out more invites to preorder a PS5 from their direct online store tomorrow https://t.co/QHSPN8H9CJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 24, 2020

Finally I'm enough of a gamer to buy a gamer box! But seriously, check your email if you signed up for an invitation to order the PS5 directly. Sony has sent out another round. Good luck, all. pic.twitter.com/LuGYTREm2F — Dom (@DomsPlaying) September 24, 2020

Of course, if Sony Interactive Entertainment provides any additional and official details, we will be sure to update this post. In the meantime, be prepared for another substantial wave of PS5 pre-orders tomorrow. They are likely to go just as quickly as last time.

If you haven't received an email, despite signing up for notifications, it's possible you haven't been selected. That said, there's still plenty of time for that to happen in future rounds.

