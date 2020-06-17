PS5 Games Lineup Is “The Biggest in the History of PlayStation”

✖

According to PlayStation, the PS5 games lineup will be the biggest lineup a console has ever had in the history of PlayStation. In other words, last week's event -- which featured games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Resident Evil 8 -- was just a taste of what PlayStation has cooking for the PS5.

Speaking on the official PlayStation Blog podcast, PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel teased listeners not just of the historic games lineup, but how he's "amazed" that PlayStation's various studios have stepped up to deliver for the launch timeframe.

“This is by far the biggest lineup we have ever had in the history of PlayStation,” said Lempel. “We’re so fortunate that we have so many beloved titles and characters that people have grown up with over the years. I’m amazed at how well our studios are delivering against the launch timeframe."

Unfortunately, Lempel didn't disclose any further details, or at least none of the salient variety. Further, given his position as head of global marketing at PlayStation, it's perhaps wise to take his hype with a grain of salt. It's literally his job to create hype, however, this doesn't negate the claim, which is that this will be the biggest games lineup in the history of PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the console, and everything related to it, click right here or on the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games do you want to see PlayStation make for the PS5? And what already announced game are you most excited for?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.