PlayStation Fans Notice Incredible PS5 Console Detail Everyone Missed

This week at the big PlayStation 5 event, Sony finally revealed the PS5 console, as well as nearly 30 games for it, including two completely unexpected exclusives. Unfortunately, there's no word of when the console will release, but it's currently available to pre-order for $700. Of course, this is just a placeholder price. Chances are the PS5 will be nowhere near this expensive, however, Sony has suggested it could be a bit on the pricey side, and with its variety of premium features, it's easy to understand why.

For example, the "texture" part of the console, its DualSense controller, and its official accessories, aren't just random dots, but tiny PlayStation symbols. Initially, PlayStation fans thought the textured part of the console and its add-ons were just your standard dot texturing, but they are actually tiny triangles, squares, crosses, and circles.

If you zoom in on the console, controller, or the line of accessories, you'll immediately be able to make out the difference. And as you would expect, this is a touch many PlayStation fans are very excited about.

DYK? The textures on the DualSense, PlayStation Camera, PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset, and PS5 aren't dots. They're very small PlayStation symbols; Triangle, Square, Cross, and Circle. pic.twitter.com/wvlYzDq3sD — Rythian (@RythianPlays) June 13, 2020

Sony hasn't confirmed whether or not this will be the standard design for all PS5 consoles, controllers, and official accessories, but it's safe to assume this design choice will be carried over into the final consumer products.

This design, build & attention to detail from Sony absolutely CRAZY! 👀 Look very closely, the rough texture is tiny PlayStation Symbols △ ◯ ╳ ◻ on the PS5 camera. Spotted by @qlieure #PS5 @Sony @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/XDDb285hpB — PS5 Only (@PS5only) June 13, 2020

The rough surface of the #PS5 is comprised of x, square, circle and triangle symbols - pretty cool tbh pic.twitter.com/gVrALeTp1O — #Minimalist (@StefanFerrol) June 13, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season at a currently unknown price point. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the console, and everything related to it, click here or see the relevant links below:

