One of the Best PS5 Games of 2025 Gets First Sale on PlayStation Store

One of the very best PS5 games of 2025 has received its first sale on the PlayStation Store, letting PS5 and PS5 Pro users save 25 percent on the new first-person shooter. If the year ended tomorrow, the Game of the Year conversation would include the likes of Death Stranding 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Split Fiction, Blue Prince, and Donkey Kong Bananza. Then right below this are a collection of games just barely outside this conversation. This second tier of 2025 games includes titles like Mario Kart World, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Deltarune, and perhaps Monster Hunter Wilds, though the Capcom game has proven far more divisive than something like its high Metacritic score suggests.

Pretty much, you can’t get go wrong with any of these games, but only one of them just got its first discount on the PlayStation Store, and that is DOOM: The Dark Ages from id Software, Bethesda, and Xbox. For those that don’t know, this new Bethesda game was released back on May 15 as the sequel to 2016’s DOOM reboot, DOOM, and its follow-up, 2020’s DOOM Eternal.

Upon release, DOOM: The Dark Ages earned an 85 on Metacritic, however, it seemingly sold lightly. General consumers who have checked it out have seemingly enjoyed it though. On Steam, the first-person shooter has an 86% approval rating. On the PlayStation Store, meanwhile, it has 4.69 stars out of 5.

With a 25 percent discount, DOOM: The Dark Ages now costs $52.49 on the PlayStation Store rather than $69.99, a hefty savings of $17 on a game only a couple months old. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until August 14.

“Become the Slayer in a medieval war against hell,” reads the game’s official description on the PlayStation Store. “DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM and DOOM Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s legend. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.”

Those on PS5 or PS5 Pro who decide to take advantage of this PlayStation Store deal can expect a game that on average takes about 14 to 20 hours to beat, with variance coming down to how much side content is engaged. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 25 hours with the first-person shooter.

