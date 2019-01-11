PS5 and Next Xbox Reportedly To Be Revealed At E3 2020

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Scarlett are on their way, we just don’t know when. Many reports have revealed a 2019 / early 2020 reveal, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. That being said, one analyst weighs in and says firmly that we are reportedly looking at an E3 2020 reveal.

Lewis Ward is a well-known IDC analyst that has been very vocal recently about the next generation. Though he says that we won’t actually see the new consoles released until 2021, he does predict that they will be revealed the year prior during E3.

“Not if 2019 gets a modest hardware refresh, as I expect from Microsoft and Sony, and sees a middle-of-the-road slate of AAA exclusives,” Ward told GamingBolt when asked about a potential 2019 reveal. “If the plan is to give this assumed hardware refresh two years of runway before next-gen systems arrive, then 2020’s E3 is when Sony and Microsoft will be unveiling their new systems.”

He also mentioned that he thinks, despite the Nintendo Switch success, that both Microsoft and Sony will stick to “traditional” console means and not go the hybrid route – at least not yet. With all of the speculation roaming around about various console editions and VR focus, it’s a little hard to not be excited about what could potentially be on the way even when many do feel like it could perhaps be too soon.

Of course, this is all just that: Speculation. While Ward is attributed with various accurate predictions, nothing you’ve read above has been confirmed at this time. Until Microsoft and Sony themselves reveal what’s next, it’s all firmly rooted in the “speculation pile.”

