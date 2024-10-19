First PS5 Black Friday Deals Leaked Early

The first PS5 Black Friday deals have leaked early, giving PlayStation fans an idea of what to expect from Sony next month. Unfortunately, none of the leaked deals include PS5 Pro, which is set to release on November 7. In other words, it will release in time for it to be included in Black Friday deals, but whether it will be included, remains to be seen. If there are PS5 Pro Black Friday deals, it will probably come from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, or Target rather than Sony itself, but for now nothing has even leaked for PS5 Pro. A couple Black Friday bundles for the PS5 have though.

As for the leak, it comes the way of billbil-kun, one of the most reliable leakers in the industry, especially when it comes to PlayStation. In other words, there is little to doubt the validity of the leak, but at the moment, it is a leak. This means everything below should be taken with a grain of salt.

According to the leak, Sony is preparing two PS5 bundles. One of these bundles include the disc version of the PS5, the other the digital version of the PS5. The former is set to priced at $374.99, while the latter $424.99. These bundles are set to be made available on November 22, and be available well through Cyber Monday. After this, the pair will revert to $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.

What do the bundles include? Well, they appear to be targeted at Fortnite fans because both will include the Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle, which includes eight exclusive Fortnite skins that won’t be available in any other capacity. The value of these skins is said to be 5,000 V-Bucks. On top of this, buyers will get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend how they seem fit.

PlayStation still making Fortnite PS5 bundles suggests there are many Fortnite players still on PS4 it is looking to tempt to PS5, otherwise you probably wouldn’t be making these bundles and would rather pair new releases with PS5 consoles. And these options will probably exist as well, but it is clear PlayStation is targeting Fortnite players this holiday season, assuming this leak is true at least.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like these — click here.