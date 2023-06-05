PS5 Console Gets Discounted to Lowest Price So Far

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony's PlayStation 5 console is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. Since launching back in late 2020, the price of both Digital and Standard versions of the PS5 have largely remained stagnant at $399.99 and $499.99 respectively. Although Sony has offered various bundles in the past, these packages usually run for about the same price that it would cost to buy the PS5 console and its accompanying game separately. Luckily, for those that have been waiting for a deal, Sony now has an excellent offer running for the next week.

As part of Sony's annual "Days of Play" promotion, the God of War: Ragnarok bundle of the PS5 has now been marked down to retail for $499.99 at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Typically, this version of the console runs for $559.99, which means that this sale knocks $60 off of its typical value. Earlier in 2023, Sony held a similar deal on this bundle, but the price of the console in that sale only ended up dropping to $509.99. As such, this is technically the best sale on the PS5 that Sony has ever held.

Although this price for the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 bundle isn't lower than its baseline model, it cannot be understated just how good this sale is. That's primarily because God of War: Ragnarok itself is arguably the best game that has come to the PS5 so far. Over on Metacritic, Ragnarok has a staggering 94/100 aggregate score, making it the second top-scoring game in the history of the PS5 outside of Elden Ring. To be able to purchase this PS5 bundle and essentially get God of War: Ragnarok for free is something that shouldn't be underestimated, especially if you haven't already played the game for yourself.

