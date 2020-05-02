New PS5 Leak Claims to Reveal Massive New Feature

✖

The PS5 is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season, yet it's now May and we still know virtually nothing about the console other than what its controller looks like and what its specs are. This should change soon though. In fact, according to Internet scuttlebutt, not only does Sony still have a console and game reveals up its sleeve, but plenty of secret features to reveal and detail as well. That said, one of these secret new features may have just been prematurely revealed.

A new PS5 "leak" has surfaced online claiming to reveal an unannounced and huge new feature of the next-generation PlayStation console. The rumor comes way of PS5 Only, who relays word of an impressive new PlayStation Store feature. According to the report, the PS5 will ship with a new PlayStation Store interface that will allow players to try every game on the storefront before buying them. Not only that, but shoppers will be able to try out these games instantly, with no traditional downloading required. In other words, you would be able to play a game within a few seconds -- with zero waiting time -- before you decide to purchase it.

If this is true, it would be a huge new feature for the PS5. It would essentially mean every game on the PlayStation Store would come with a free demo, which isn't the case on the PS4. In fact, it's very uncommon for a game on the storefront to come with a demo.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. It's also unclear how any of this would work. For example, would it simply mean PlayStation 5 users can play the opening of any given game, or will developers be able to customize this demo? Meanwhile, is this something Sony will require all developers to implement? And will there be guidelines for how little or how much content said demo can preview? Alas, for now, all we can do is speculate.

Further, all of this information, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and it's unclear how reliable the source in question is.

