PS5 Already Going For Absurd Prices on eBay

✖

The PS5 is already going for absurd prices on eBay. Yesterday, Sony finally revealed both the PS5 release date and the PS5 price. And as soon as it did this, pre-orders from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target busted open, which in turn caused a digital stampede. At the moment of publishing, virtually ever retailer is out of stock, leaving many PlayStation fans without a console. In other words, there's not enough supply for the current demand, which is where scalpers come into play.

One of the only places you can get a PS5 pre-order is on eBay, but it's going to cost you. As you would expect, scalpers have flooded eBay with PS5 pre-orders, with most prices ranging from $700 to $1000. Whether it's the $400 all-digital edition or the $500 standard edition, scalpers in some cases are looking to charge as much as double the normal price. In fact, someone is trying to sell one for $25,000.

Of course, no one is biting on the most absurd prices, but there are PlayStation fans biting on listings as expensive as $900. And this is insane. Not only is it insane to pay this much, but there will be more rounds of pre-orders before the console launches, so there's no reason to splash any extra cash right now. In other words, there will be plenty of opportunities to ensure you have a PS5 the day it launches.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how limited supplies will be, however, Sony has confirmed supplies will be greater than they were at the launch of the PS4.

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including the most recent news, rumors, leaks, and updates -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to let us know what you think via the comments section or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you pre-ordered a PS5 yet?