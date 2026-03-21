95-Rated RPG With 140 Hours of Content Now Free With PlayStation Plus

A 95-rated PS5 and PS4 RPG with up to 140 hours of content is now free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. With its 95 rating, the RPG in question not only ranks as one of the best role-playing games ever made, but is arguably one of the great games of all time, and now it is one of the best games available in the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

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More specifically, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download Atlus’ 2016 RPG, Persona 5, or, more specifically, Persona 5 Royal, the expanded version of the game released three years later in 2019. And as hardcore RPG fans will know, Persona 5 Royal is a very long game. To this end, it takes roughly 100 hours just to mainline. Add side content in, and this figure is more like 120 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need roughly 140 hours with the RPG. Not only is this the biggest and longest game added to PS Plus Extra and Premium as part of the March lineup, but certainly the best as well.

One of the Best RPGs of All Time

While its name suggests otherwise, Persona 5 is actually the sixth installment in the Persona series, and is responsible for taking the niche series mainstream. To this end, it is the best-selling Persona game to date, in addition to the highest-rated installment in the RPG series.

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Each Persona game is a standalone game, so you don’t have to have played any previous installment in the series to check out Persona 5. That said, it is a good time to get into the series ahead of Persona 6, which is presumably going to be one of the highlights of the generation, and should be revealed soon.

How long Persona 5 Royal will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, Sony and Atlus have not disclosed, which is normal. Typically, though, when games are added to the pair of libraries, it is under one of two contracts: a 12-month contract or a 24-month contract. And subscribers will need all of this time to see this very long RPG from beginning to end, especially because earlier this month, an RPG with up to 180 hours of content was made available for free for all tiers of the Sony subscription service.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.