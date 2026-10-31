New PS5 Horror Game Earns 99/100 Score on PlayStation Store

A new PS5 horror game has been released, and right now it has a 4.96 out of 5-star PlayStation Store user review score after nearly 200 user reviews. Translated to a 100-point scale, this is a score of 99 out of 100. Comparing this to Resident Evil Requiem wouldn’t be an equal comparison, because the new Resident Evil game has over 100,000 user reviews. Across this massive amount of user reviews, it has a 4.88 out of 5 stars, so technically this new PS5 horror game is rated higher, at least on the PS Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of the Capcom survival-horror RPG, the horror lineup on PS5 has been a little underwhelming. As a result, horror fans on PS5 may be in desperate need of a horror game to play this Halloween weekend. Rather than dig into the backlog, PS5 users may want to check out Mouthwashing, especially considering it is only $12.99 on the PlayStation Store.

If this name sounds familiar, it’s because it debuted in late 2024, but it was only on Steam. This year, it finally came to consoles, including PS5. And PS5 users are enjoying it, which isn’t surprising considering it is a fan favorite on Steam. To this end, on Steam — where it’s amassed a much larger number of reviews, over 25,000 to be precise — it has a 95% approval rating. This gives it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score, the best possible rating on Steam.

Play video

One of the Best Horror Games of the Last Couple Years

For those unfamiliar with this horror game, as the sophomore release from developer Wrong Organ, which previously released How Fish Is Made in 2022. This was a solid release, but it’s Mouthwashing that put the studio on the map and had it in the conversations for best horror game of the year. For those who like more traditional horror games, this isn’t quite that. Mouthwashing is a standard first-person horror game, but with a very unique sense of terror. It’s more than just disturbing, though. It uses its horror as a vehicle for a broader and more resonant message that leaves most players ruminating.

“Mouthwashing is a first-person horror game following the dying crew of a shipwrecked space freighter,” reads an official description of the game. “Who could have known what good ol’ Captain Curly was capable of? Guess he thought his crew dying alongside him was only right. But some men can’t even kill themselves properly. Maimed, limbless, and unable to speak, but alive, Curly is now at the mercy of the crew he has doomed to a slow death.”

Those who decide to check out Mouthwashing now that it is on PS5 should expect a runtime of about two to four hours long, depending on variables such as playstyle and completion rate. It’s not a very long game, but that is why it’s not a very expensive game. Meanwhile, if this new release doesn’t tickle your fancy, there was another stealth release on the PlayStation Store this week: a Sega RPG from the PS3 era.