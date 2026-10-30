Remaster of Sega PS3 RPG Stealth Released on PS5 and PC

A remaster of a Sega PS3 RPG has been stealth-released on PS5 and PC. The game in question hails from 2010, when it was released for both PS3 and the Xbox 360. Despite that, there is no Xbox Series X release. That said, it is not the original that has been stealth-released on the PS5. It’s the remaster that was released in 2018. This remaster was only released on PS4 and PC, so it’s no surprise the new “enhanced” version of this remaster has only been released on PS5 and PC. Nonetheless, it’s disappointing for Xbox fans who are fans of the Xbox 360 original to be passed up on twice now.

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Following the release of a new PS5 exclusive, Sega has specifically returned with a new release of Resonance of Fate called Resonance of Fate Enhanced Remaster. This is an “enhanced” version of the 2018 remaster, Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition. For those who own the 2018 remaster, they will only have to pay $10 for this new version. Those who don’t own it will need to fork over $35.

Oddly enough, there’s no new trailer to accompany the new release, so those interested will have to settle for an 8-year-old trailer of Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition, which can be seen below. Meanwhile, it is important to note that Sega is no longer involved with this game. It published the original, but this latest version is developed and published by its original developer, tri-Ace.

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A Very Unique JRPG

Resonance of Fate, for those unfamiliar with it, is a JRPG, and a fairly unique one at that. There aren’t many great direct comparisons, but it is sometimes likened to fellow Sega RPG series Valkyria Chronicles as both mix turn-based strategy gameplay with real-time movement. Valkyria Chronicles is more grounded and less action-focused, though. Meanwhile, because they share the same developer, it can also be likened to Valkyrie Profile, particularly in terms of overall design. To this end, if you like these games, you may find something in Resonance of Fate.

“In the distant future, humanity faces extinction on a devastated Earth,” reads an official story synopsis. “In an effort to restore the environment, people built a colossal machine called Basel and entrusted it with the cycle of life and death. Zephyr, Vashyron, and Leanne make their living as mercenaries. As they take on new jobs, the three begin to unravel the mysteries of their world and confront their own destinies. Gunfire echoes through a closed-off world. Fate itself trembles. With every bullet, the truth is laid bare…”

Those who do decide to check out the increasingly nostalgic Sega JRPG should expect to spend a lot of time with it. To this end, bare minimum, it takes 50 hours to mainline. Add side content, and this runtime is closer to 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will easily need 100 hours with the game.