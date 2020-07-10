New PlayStation Patent May Have Just Leaked a Big PS5 Feature

✖

A new PlayStation patent has surfaced online, possibly spilling the beans on a new, big, and announced PS5 feature. Last month, Sony finally unveiled the PS5 console alongside a big ol' slab of PS5 games. However, we still don't know when it's releasing or how much it will cost. We also don't know anything about some of the console's finer details. For example, we haven't seen the dashboard, UI, or store. The point being, Sony still has plenty of the console to show off. That said, it looks like one feature has possibly leaked ahead of an official reveal.

This week, a newly published PlayStation patent caught the eye of many for the feature it seemingly described. According to the patent, Sony is working on technology that would allow players to essentially create mini demos of the games they are playing to share with people.

The patent doesn't really specify how this technology will be utilized by the consumer, but it would presumably allow players to create guides and videos to help and assist players who are, say, stuck on a puzzle or a boss fight. In other words, interactive guides.

Of course, it's possible there will be other applications for it, but this explanation makes sense when you consider previous PlayStation patents that have revealed Sony was working on technology that would allow for players to look up help without ever leaving the game.

As always, it's important to remember that a company like Sony files for patents all the time. Sometimes these patents can be revelatory information dumps, but many patents never graduate from the conceptual stage. In other words, just because Sony is messing around with this technology, doesn't mean we will ever see it utilized in one of its consumer products, in this case, the PS5.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the console click here or take a gander at the relevant links below:

H/T, NeoGAF.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.