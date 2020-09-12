✖

PS5 pre-orders may be going live very soon. Sony's next-gen PlayStation console is only a couple of months away. Usually this close to a console launch we know everything there is to know, leaving only marketing material to be pumped out like crazy. However, 2020 isn't like most years. We still don't know when the PS5 is releasing or how much it will cost. Put simply, we don't know much about the console, but this may be changing soon.

This week, UK retailer Simply Games started to send out emails to its customers, alerting them that the retailer is expecting pre-orders for the PS5 to go live "any day now." They also warn that supplies may be very limited.

Unfortunately, this is all the retailer mentions in its emails. There's no word of an exact date, let alone a release date or price for the console. Further, it's unclear if Simply Games has been tipped off by Sony or whether it's simply speculating based on market activity and reports. It could also be based on simple observation. Sooner rather than later, PS5 pre-orders will need to go live, especially with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders going live on September 22.

It's also worth pointing out that "any day now" is pretty vague and subjective. If you asked me last month when PS5 pre-orders were going live, I would have said "any day now."

All of that said, take this with a grain of salt. While the emails certainly have PlayStation fans excited, it's hard to gauge how much weight should be applied here.

As for Sony, it has not commented on any of this, and it's highly unlikely it will. It maintains a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and everything of the speculative nature.

Officially, the PS5 is set to release this holiday season, and there's been no word of a release date, price, or when pre-orders will go live.

