PS5 Box Contents Reportedly Leaked

The latest PlayStation 5 leak has given us a peek inside the box for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition through distributor listings that outline the contents of the boxes. There don’t appear to be any surprises inside the boxes though with the purchases containing the typical equipment you’ll need to get going as well as a pre-installed version of Astro’s Playroom to give you something to play right away if you need it.

Niko Partners' senior analyst Daniel Ahmad sharing on Twitter this week two different listings for the PlayStation 5 that were obtained from a Hong Kong distributor. One listing was for the PlayStation 5 while the other is for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, but aside from the different consoles included and the model numbers, there aren’t any differences to speak of.

The contents of the boxes can be found below with the differences noted in parenthesis depending on which console you’re buying.

PlayStation 5 Box Contents

Model Number: CFI-1015A (CFI-1015B for Digital Edition)

Box Contents: PlayStation 5 Console (or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition) Wireless controller 825GB SSD Base HDMI cable AC power cord USB cable Instruction manual Astro’s Playroom



Model numbers for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition + box contents. pic.twitter.com/LntCOo5iae — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 11, 2020

This is from a Hong Kong distributor. So probably region specific. Just FYI. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 11, 2020

Ahmad noted on Twitter that the listing comes from a Hong Kong distributor so some of the details listed above may be region-specific.

The leak is far from the most interesting one that we’ve seen when it comes to the PlayStation 5, but it’s also one of the more tangible ones since we actually have listings and model numbers for what’s included in a PlayStation 5 purchase. Past leaks have looked to reveal things like the release date for the consoles and how much they’ll cost which are much more pressing questions, but we still don’t have answers for those just yet. Microsoft notably revealed the release date and pricing info for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S earlier this week, so it shouldn’t be too long before the same information is announced by Sony. It’s likely the prices will be similar to the Xbox announcements if not the exact same, but that remains to be seen until Sony shares more info.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release some time during Holiday 2020.