PlayStation 5 Is the “Most Exciting Hardware In 20 Years”

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it will reveal more information about the PS5 tomorrow. The PlayStation makers didn’t provide any specifics on the specifics it will be revealing, but it implied the information will focus on the console’s specs and architecture. This could mean information about the console’s backwards compatibility or simply be a bunch of technical jargon. Unfortunately, right now we don’t know what’s in store for tomorrow. However, according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, he’s heard that PlayStation is packing some serious heat with the PS5.

Taking to Twitter, id Software programmer Billy Khan teased that the short version of the PS5 details that will be revealed tomorrow is they are awesome. Responding to this, Schreier noted he’s heard this sentiment from multiple technical-minded folks. In fact, one even told the journalist that it’s “the most exciting hardware in 20 years.”

“I don’t know how many teraflops the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I’ve heard from several technical-minded folks,” said Schreier, quote-tweeting Khan. “One told me it was ‘the most exciting hardware in 20 years.’ Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs,”

I don’t know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I’ve heard from several technical-minded folks. One told me it was “the most exciting hardware in 20 years.” Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs https://t.co/q7i0ET95Yq — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 17, 2020

As Schreier alludes to, the Xbox Series X is packing some incredible power itself. However, it sounds like the PS5 may trump it in this regard. As you may know, there’s been multiple rumors suggesting the PS5 is the more powerful of the two consoles. In fact, back in June, one source claimed it’s “definitively more powerful.”

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Khan has presumably had access to a PS5 developer kit for awhile. Meanwhile, Schreier is widely considered one of the most trusted sources in the industry.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season, though there are growing concerns it could be delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

