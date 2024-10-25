PlayStation Fans Slam Sony After It Removes Fan-Favorite PS5 Feature

PlayStation fans on Reddit and elsewhere are not happy after Sony, in explicable fashion, removed a handy feature from PS5 consoles via a recent software update. The PS5 has been on the market for four years, and over these four years Sony has upgraded the console through numerous software updates. Rarely do software updates remove anything from the console though, but it looks like that is what happened in a recent software update.

More specifically, in a recent update PlayStation removed the “Resume Activity” feature from PS5 consoles without saying anything. This isn’t a huge feature, but it is a handy one and its removal, despite not being publicized, has not gone unnoticed among players who, as you would expect, are not happy with the strange decision from Sony.

“I don’t understand for the life of me why you would just randomly remove a quality of life feature that was already there, there’s just no good reason to do so,” writes on Reddit user of the news. “Why are they going only backwards? A feature like that is a must nowadays,” adds a second Reddit user.

Some PS5 users have suggested the feature was removed because it had some issues, namely sometimes it didn’t work. To this end, it is possible Sony removed it until it can be implemented without issues, but this explanation, while possible, seems unlikely. If this was the case, Sony would have likely communicated as much.

Meanwhile, a developer suggests it is because to support the feature — which lets PS5 users jump straight back into the game, bypassing the menu — is a nightmare for developers to implement. To this end, if the feature wasn’t being used very much, Sony may have removed it with its development partners in mind. That said, considering it previously required all games support the feature it is difficult to imagine it completely backtracked to the point of simply removing it altogether.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. PlayStation has not said a peep about the feature being removed. Currently, we don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PlayStation 5 — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.

