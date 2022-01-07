Sony Teases PS5’s Next Big Feature

According to Sony, a big PS5 feature is in the works, but right now, there’s no word when it will be implemented. When the PS5 launched back in 2020, it did so missing many popular and basic PS4 features. Since then, some of these features have been slowly added, but not all of them. For example, the PS5 still doesn’t have a Tournaments feature, which is bizarre when you consider that PlayStation has invested in gaming tournaments with its acquisition of EVO, one of the world’s largest gaming tournaments. That said, this is changing sometime this year.

During CES 2022, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed that “this year we’re also planning to introduce a new tournaments feature on PS5.” Unfortunately, Ryan didn’t disclose what exactly this feature is or when exactly it’s releasing. It’s possible this will be a continuation of the work Sony has done with the PS4, but the way Ryan briefly talks about suggests it will be, at the very least, a proper evolution of this work. And you’d expect as much if Ryan is making time to mention it on Sony’s CES 2022 stage.

As always, we will keep you in the loop as more information is provided, but for now, it sounds like this is all Sony has to say for the moment. Suffice to say, it’s going to be one of the PS5’s big new features in 2022, but for now, we know nothing about it.

With PlayStation entrenching itself in the competitive gaming space, it feels only a matter of time until it starts releasing games to occupy this space. However, right now, these types of games go against the reputation it’s been building as a provider of high-quality, narrative-driven single-player games.

