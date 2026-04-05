PS5 Users Are Enjoying New Xbox Game More Than Xbox Fans

A new Xbox game has come to PS5, and PlayStation fans were clearly excited to get their hands on the Xbox game, as it has a nearly perfect user review score on the PlayStation Store. The Xbox game in question just came to PS5 this week, roughly a year after its launch on Xbox Series X and PC. And so far, PS5 users appear to be enjoying the game more than Xbox fans, because on the Xbox Store, the game in question only has a 4 out of 5-star rating. On the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.89 out of 5-star rating. There are some important things to consider, though, when evaluating these two scores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox game in question, recently released on PS5, is none other than Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studio’s 2025 release, South of Midnight, which by some metrics was one of the bigger flops of 2026. Where the game did not disappoint was consumer reception. It earned positive reviews on Xbox and very positive reviews on Steam. Now, it’s earned an incredible reception from PS5 users. South of Midnight is, and has been since launch, available via Xbox Game Pass on Xbox platforms, and this does lower its review score. We’ve seen time and time again that Xbox Game Pass games score lower in this department for the simple reason that the barrier to entry is reduced. For the sake of comparison, anyone on PS5 picking this game up, at launch, a year later, and paying for it, is going to be, on average, more excited for the game. There are also over 5,700 user reviews on the Xbox Store compared to the 547 ratings on the PlayStation Store. As more reviews come in for the latter, especially for those who pick it up for cheap via sale, who may be less excited for the game, this PlayStation Store score should go down.

Play video

2025 Action-Adventure Xbox Game

For those unfamiliar with this game, South of Midnight debuted back on April 8, 2025, via PC and Xbox Series X. Then, on March 31, it came to not just PS5, but Nintendo Switch 2 as well. This is the junior release from UK studio Compulsion Games, and the first since it was acquired by Xbox. It previously put out We Happy Few in 2018 and Contrast in 2013.

On the PlayStation Store, South of Midnight costs $40, and it is not available via PS Plus, so this is the only way for PS5 users to obtain the game. Meanwhile, for those on PS5 Pro, and who are thus curious, the Xbox game does have PS5 Pro enhancements.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening currently on the ComicBook Forum.