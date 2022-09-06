New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation

Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony showed off the new "Gray Camouflage" collection that it will begin releasing in October. As you can surely tell by the name, this collection will feature a camo pattern that is the same across the new PS5 DualSense controller, the accompanying console covers, and the Pulse 3D wireless headset. All of these accessories will be sold separately from one another with pre-orders for each item going live next week on September 15th. When it comes to actually launching, the new DualSense controller and the PS5 console covers are set to arrive the following month on October 14th. The Gray Camouflage wireless headset then won't be arriving until a bit later in the year on an undetermined date in December.

Great news, hiding in plain sight 👀



Announcing the new Gray Camouflage Collection — pre-orders begin September 15. Full details: https://t.co/XlG8nrg04F pic.twitter.com/X7XRKeRS0J — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 6, 2022

As a whole, this is definitely one of the more unique PS5 controller and console color schemes that Sony has let loose so far. For the most part, many other colors of the DualSense and PS5 covers that have been available have been standard, single-color variants. Not to mention, many of these previously released colors also haven't been extended to the PS5's wireless headset. To see that Sony is now expanding to patterns like this suggests that even more distinct colors for the PS5 and DualSense controller might be coming around the corner as we head into 2023.

What do you think about this new PS5 controller and console color scheme that Sony is preparing to release? Are you going to look to pick any of these items up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.