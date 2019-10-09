Shadow of the Colossus Remaster Developer Teases “Big” PS5 Game

There’s developers all around the world currently working away on PlayStation 5 games, however, most aren’t talking about their projects yet. And neither is Bluepoint, however, the team has confirmed that’s working on a “big game” for the PS5. Unfortunately, no further details are divulged, but Bluepoint does seem to suggest people may already know what it is, suggesting it’s a remake of Demon’s Souls, which is something reports and rumors have been suggesting the team is working on for awhile now.

“We’re working on a big one right now. I’ll let you figure out the rest,” said Bluepoint’s president Marco Thrush while speaking with Wired about a PS5 game they are currently developing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Bluepoint has made a name for itself for remastering and remaking PlayStation games. It’s most recent release came last year: Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4, which was a terrific remastering of the classic PS2 game. Some of its other recent releases included Gravity Rush Remastered and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

As mentioned above, there’s been plenty of reports and rumors of a Demon’s Souls remake, and many have assumed it would be Bluepoint tasked with bringing the cult-classic to modernity. In fact, former well-known PlayStation reporter for IGN, Colin Moriarty, suggested something related to Demon’s Souls will be announced very soon.

“There was one game in particular, a remaster coming out for PlayStation 4, that I thought they [Sony] were going to announce today [at State of Play], but they didn’t,” said Moriarty late last month. “I don’t know what they are waiting for with that one. Let’s just say the soul still burns with that one.” Upon saying this, Moriarty let out a subtle, teasing chuckle, drawing attention to his hint, and then the conversation moved on.

It’s also worth pointing out that there’s been some scuttlebutt suggesting Bluepoint’s next projected is a remake of the first Metal Gear game, and there’s even a reason to believe a Legend of Dragoon remake/remaster could be in the studio’s pipeline.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see Bluepoint release next?