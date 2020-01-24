Report: Hideo Kojima’s Next Game Is a PS5 Exclusive Horror Game

According to a new report, Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to acquire Kojima Productions, and its first project as a first-party studio will be a PS5 horror game, a genre Hideo Kojima proved he was adept in with P.T. At the moment, it’s unclear when this deal will be announced or when this horror game will be revealed, but presumably the former will come before the latter. As for the report, it comes way of HipHopGamer, an industry veteran known to share scoops every now and again.

Interestingly, HipHopGamer also notes that the Decima Engine looks absolutely crazy running on the PS5. For those that don’t know: the Decima Engine is one of the industry’s best engines built by Guerrilla Games. Since its creation, it’s been used for Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, and presumably it will be used for this horror game Kojima is cooking up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, like every report, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. While Sony acquiring Kojima Productions makes sense, there haven’t been many other substantial rumors or reports suggesting any deal is in the works.

SONY Will Acquire Kojima Productions, New Horror Game On PS5, Decima Engine On PS5 Is CRAZY! https://t.co/eu0Hb1g3PZ — HOT97’S HipHopGamer LogitechG (@HipHopGamer) January 24, 2020

Now, Hideo Kojima has already confirmed he wants to make a new horror game, and has even suggested it could be his next project. And after Konami cancelled Kojima’s very promising Silent Hill game, I think everyone would be excited to see the Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator return to the genre.

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Sony acquire Kojima Productions? What type of genre should Hideo Kojima tackle next?