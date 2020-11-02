PS5 Gets Another Launch Game

✖

While the PlayStation 5 is set to release in less than two weeks, games are still being announced for the system's launch day. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the latest such game, and it features all of the content from Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2. The compilation will take advantage of the PS5 hardware, offering 4K resolution and 60 fps. The game will even offer cross-platform multiplayer, though this won't be offered until sometime after the game launches. For those looking for some frantic multiplayer action on the next-gen hardware, Overcooked! All You Can Eat seems like it will be a strong option.

Alongside the game's release date, publisher Team 17 also revealed an all-new trailer for the compilation. It can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A new threat has invaded the Onion Kingdom! Will our chefs survive? Can they make their way through a terrifying new kitchen adventure? Find out in… THE PECKISH RISES! Overcooked! All You Can Eat comes to #PS5 on November 12th Coming soon to #XboxSeriesX and Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/3mEVSMXPnq — Team17 (@Team17Ltd) October 30, 2020

In addition to the PS5 version, Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also release on Xbox Series X/S, but it will not arrive in time for the system's November 10th release date. Those looking for more players to enjoy the game's cross-platform multiplayer with will be happy to know that the game will arrive on Xbox platforms sometime before the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see which games find success alongside the launch of the PS5. While first-party offerings like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales seem like a safe bet, this console generation will see a number of online games getting free updates on the next-gen consoles. As a result, a lot of people buying the PS5 and Xbox Series X will still be playing a lot of the games they're enjoying on current-gen hardware! There's a good chance this could have an impact on software sales, but it remains to be seen how significant that might be.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will release on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Overcooked! All You Can Eat? What games do you plan on picking up at launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!