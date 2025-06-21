One of the Best Xbox Games Available on PS5 for $9.99

One of the best Xbox Series X games out of Xbox Game Studios this generation is currently available on PS5 for $9.99 thanks to a new PlayStation Store discount that marks down the Xbox game to the lowest price it has ever been. That said, this PSN deal is only available until July 4. After this, the 50% discount will vanish and the Xbox game on PS5 will return to its normal price point on the PlayStation Store.

The Xbox Game Studios game in question hails from 2022, where it was one of the highest-rated games of 2022, thanks to its 88 on Metacritic. To this end, it is also one of the highest-rated Xbox Game Studios’ games of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation. Then in 2024, it shed its Xbox exclusivity and came to other console platforms, including both the PS4 and PS5. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the Xbox game in question is Pentiment from developer Obsidian Entertainment.

For those not familiar with the California-based studio, Obsidian Entertainment is about to put out The Outer Worlds 2 and most recently put out Avowed earlier this year. Historically, it is best known for the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and Neverwinter Nights 2. One of its best games, meanwhile, was one of its smaller games: Pentiment, an adventure role-playing game set in 1518 medieval Europe.

“Step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps.”

Pentiment was part of the first wave of Xbox games to come to PS5 as part of Xbox’s growing multi-platform strategy. While it is not that novel for Xbox games to come to PS5 now, when Pentiment came over it still was.

Those that decide to check out Pentiment on PS5, PS5 Pro, or even PS4 thanks to this deal should expect a game that is about 15 to 25 hours long. The bottom part of this range represents a playthrough that sticks to the main story beats while the top end of this range represents a 100% completion of the game.

