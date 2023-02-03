PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers

A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.

However, this new update also included another pretty substantial feature. If you've had a PS5 for a while now, you've likely been asked to update your DualSense controllers. If you're like me, you also probably can't be asked to plug in a USB into your PS5 and do the update, so you choose to put it off. Eventually, the console won't let you play anything until you update the controller, but that will not be a problem any longer. This new PS5 update includes the ability to wireless update your DualSense controllers, which will begin will with the next controller update. If for whatever reason you aren't able to update it wirelessly, you can still plug it in via USB to get the update to go through.

It shouldn't feel like a big deal, but everyone loves convenience and this is a major upgrade. Nobody likes to get up from their comfy spot, crawl on all fours to their console, plug in the controller, wait for the update to finish, and then go back to wherever you were sitting. Given this isn't a problem on platforms like Xbox, this is a huge win.

What do you think of the new PS5 update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.