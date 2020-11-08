PS5 Video Shows How Silent the Console Is

✖

The PlayStation 5 promises a number of improvements over its predecessor, including the amount of noise that the console itself makes. As PS4 owners can attest, Sony's current console can be quite noisy during most use, but it seems that the PS5 will be a stark contrast. A new video from the @PS5Videos Twitter account showcases just how silent the new system can be. In the video, the user has the launch title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales playing, but the PS5 doesn't make a peep! It's a minor improvement, but it shows how the next-gen console will offer several quality of life improvements over the PS4.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The PlayStation 5 seems extremely quiet 😲 Credit: u/LazerEnzo | #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ZuoonY053H — PS5 Videos (@PS5Videos) November 7, 2020

While PS5 will offer superior graphics over its predecessor, it seems that the next console generation will place a greater emphasis on smaller improvements that make for a more pleasurable experience. Lack of noise and incredibly fast load times will be two of the improvements that fans can expect to see when the system arrives. With the so-called "graphic ceiling" approaching, it seems that Sony and Microsoft will both lean more on these types of improvements as a selling point. Sony expects the PS5 to outpace PS4 sales through the end of the fiscal year, so it will be interesting to see if that bet pans out.

There are a number of factors that could prevent that from happening. Some of PS5's biggest first-party offerings will also release on PS4, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The PS5 version of that game will take advantage of the newer PlayStation hardware in various ways, but those that buy the PS4 version of the game will still get to see those improvements free when they upgrade, and save transfers will be supported, as well. As such, some will likely decide to buy the games on PS4, and wait until the PS5 becomes a bit easier to come by, down the line.

Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to see these changes for themselves! PS5 is set to release on Thursday, November 12th.

Are you excited to see the various ways that PS5 improves on the PS4? Do you plan on buying a new console this year? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!